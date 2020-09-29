Souderton schools open 5 days a week for in-person instruction

Going Hybrid

SOUDERTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Most Souderton Area School District schools in Montgomery County will resume their full-time schedules on Tuesday, for students who selected the in-person learning option.The district began the year on a hybrid schedule.An exception is West Broad Street Elementary. West Broad moved to all-virtual for a two-week period ending on Thursday in response to at least three documented positive COVID-19 cases.A number of safety protocols are in place throughout the district. Students and staff must wear face coverings, and frequent handwashing and sanitizing are encouraged.Families are expected to monitor children for symptoms.Superintendent Frank Gallagher Ed.D. wrote in a letter home:"I have implored members of our community to protect themselves and others by continuing to practice social distancing and good hygiene in an effort to keep community spread low so that our schools can remain open."There is an all virtual option for families.The district will continue to work with the Montgomery County Office of Public Health.Meanwhile, elementary and secondary schools in the Radnor Township School District in Delaware County will reopen in a hybrid model.The phased reopening hybrid plan also starts Tuesday for the Lower Merion School District in Montgomery County. All kindergarten students return first.