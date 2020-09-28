WASHINGTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Students and staff at Washington Township High School returned to campus Monday for the first day of a hybrid learning plan following a string of COVID-19 cases.
Washington Township school district leaders said they've been conducting a large-scale effort to track down students who may have been exposed to COVID-19 before students were able to return to campus.
Students were supposed to be on campus a week ago, but several student-athletes tested posted for COVID-19 after a large outdoor gathering for a student who recently died in a car crash.
RELATED: South Jersey high school delays start of in-person class after large gathering of students, recent COVID-19 cases
The district delayed the start of the hybrid schedule until Thursday, but then several more students and one staffer got the virus, so the on-campus return was postponed until Monday.
"I'm at the age where I have to be careful...You got to be careful with it. This is not going away anytime soon," said Washington Township resident Wayne Diluigi.
Those who live in the community say everyone is talking about what's been going on with the high school and some people believe returning to the classroom is crucial for the best possible learning environment.
"I'm all for the idea of going back, being very, very careful and if there's an outbreak in the future, they'll probably have to shut it down again," said Diluigi.
The district said Gloucester County is in the middle of a spike in cases and that they are working together to help prevent the virus from spreading any further.
District leaders also said they are monitoring the situation carefully and are in close contact with the Gloucester County Health Department.
Washington Township High School begins in-person classes after delays due to COVID-19
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News