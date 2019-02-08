EDUCATION

Strawberry Mansion High School counselor helping students pave new path

EMBED </>More Videos

Philly school counselor paving new path for students. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on February 7, 2019.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A Philadelphia school counselor is getting a lot of attention for the great work she's doing to help kids get into college.

She knows every face, every name and each student's story.

Ameera Sullivan, or Ms. Sullivan as the students call her, is a counselor at Strawberry Mansion High School.

Once called a "Promise Academy," the high school has made national headlines for poor graduation rates and low academics. But Ms. Sullivan is hoping to change that through bold ideas and real connections with students. These students, who by high school, often face more than most do in a lifetime.

"I've had students tell me I don't see myself living past 18 and it broke my heart," said Sullivan.

In just three short years, Sullivan has had over 20 colleges visit the school, went on two college trips --which hadn't been done in recent years-- and helped students identify and get accepted into their school of choice.

"I have two students that got accepted into Johnson and Wales, one has a presidential scholarship," said Sullivan.

"She's fun and everything. I can talk to her. She's really nice," said Wayne Cooper, a junior at the school.

Sure, there's the tough love and guidance she gives that makes a difference, but today she learned firsthand, the students also watch her closely. Inspired by Ms. Sullivan, Mikal Jardine wants to be a social worker and help at risk youth.

"She's a role model to me," said Jardine.

Once worried about graduating, Jardine is the student with a presidential scholarship to Johnson and Wales. That in large part, is due to Ms. Sullivan.

"If they like you and they see that you're invested in them, they'll return the favor," Sullivan said.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationphiladelphia newseducationschoolNorthwest Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Panic alarms now required in all NJ public schools
Fight breaks out at Glasgow High School in Del.
Fresh Start closes after Darby Borough sells building for $1 to SEPTA
Cheyney University dorms without hot water for several days
More Education
Top Stories
Despite complaints, N.J. mayor refuses to move illegally parked RV
Jurors hear chilling confession in N.J. childhood friend murder
Woman robbed while pushing stroller in Fishtown
Wells Fargo working to resolve outage
Woman sleeping in car nearly hit in Spring Garden shootout
National Enquirer defends actions, will investigate Bezos allegations
Feds seize 1.7 tons of drugs at California port
NC cross swept away by Hurricane Michael washes up on beach
Show More
Ariana Grande to Grammys producer: "You're lying about me"
AccuWeather: Mild Start, Windy and Colder This Afternoon
Albert Finney, star of 'Tom Jones,' dies at 82
Teen shot and killed in Southwest Philadelphia gas station lot
Pilot arrested before Philadelphia-bound flight
More News