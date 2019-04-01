Strike threat looms at Community College of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A strike threat still hangs over Community College of Philadelphia.Contract negotiations broke off late Sunday night with no deal in place.That makes things very uneasy for the school's 27,000 students.A strike could start as soon as Monday, however, there is no confirmation as to whether that will actually happen.Talks went late into the night Sunday between the Community College of Philadelphia and the union representing faculty and staff.At the center of all of this are demands for better pay, policy and class loads.It's a bitter battle that's been ongoing for more than three years.The college argues that meeting the union's demands would increase the current budget by more than 80 million dollars."We also need contracts that provide a living wage for all of us including our staff some of whom have worked here for 20 years and still qualify for food stamps," said Junior Brainard.Tens of thousands of students are caught in the middle of this, but CCP promises that classes will continue as scheduled and they'll work to minimize the disruption as best they can.