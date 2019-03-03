EDUCATION

Student goes viral after accidentally applying to wrong college

A student from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette made an honest mistake when she applied for summer classes at a community college.

Kaitlyn Lovelady typed in "SLCC", submitted the application and $40 fee.

She thought she had applied to South Louisiana Community College, but it turns out, she didn't.

It wasn't until after the fact that she realized she had applied to Salt Lake Community College in Utah.

She posted her mistake online and it went viral with most people, like Utah's Lieutenant Governor Spence Cox, saying the mistake might be fate.

"I was surprised. I was like, the Lieutenant Governor, I was like, that's kind of a big deal," says Kaitlyn.

Salt Lake Community College offered to reimburse Kaitlyn.

But a businessman in Utah offered to pay her flight to Salt Lake City for a campus tour.

Kaitlyn decided why not. Her special tour of Salt Lake City is scheduled for next month.

