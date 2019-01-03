Student sues after being accused of cheating on the SATs

A legal fight is being waged by a high school senior after she was accused of cheating on the SATs.The test company says she did too well and deemed her score invalid.Kamilah Campbell wasn't happy with her SAT score the first time she took it, scoring a combined 900.So she says she buckled down, studied before and after school and got extra tutoring.When she took the test a second time, she notched a more than 300 point increase, scoring 1230.She was thrilled until she got a letter suggesting she had cheated, invalidating the results and throwing her college dreams into jeopardy."I did not cheat. I studied and I focused to achieve my dreams. To have your effort taken away from you, and them saying, 'oh well, we think you cheated.' It's not fair," says Kamilah.Campbell's family hired a lawyer.The testing service says they don't cancel scores based on gains alone, but that scores could be flagged when test takers sheets have similar wrong and right answers.------