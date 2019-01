A teacher in Pasadena, Texas has a new way of seeing things in life, thanks to a group of his students. KTRK-TV reports , Mr. Hill was surprised with a pair of EnChroma glasses for people who are color blind."At the beginning of each school year, I tell students about my color deficiency. It is a great ice-breaker and generates a lot of questions and discussions about it," Hill told the district Designed with a filter that optimizes the way a user sees over 10,000 natural and man-made colors, the glasses correct protanopia, the most common form of color blindness.Students say they appreciate their teacher's hard work and wanted to surprise him with something big.They set a goal and were able to pay for the glasses. The teacher was able to see the colors of the balloons for the first time.-----