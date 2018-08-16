BACK TO SCHOOL

Stylishly decorated college dorm room goes viral

EMBED </>More Videos

Lindy Goodson and Abby Bozeman, incoming first-years at Old Miss, put in a A+ effort to make their dorm room pretty and welcoming. (Courtesy of Lindy Goodson and Abby Bozeman)

If their dorm room is any indication, these college students might just have a future in interior design.

Lindy Goodson and Abby Bozeman are incoming first-years at the University of Mississippi. They coordinated across hundreds of miles to pull off the chic set-up.

"Abby's mom sent me fabric samples of the pillow fabric and the bed skirts so I used them in every purchase I made to make sure everything would match once we moved in," Goodson told ABC News.

The room includes matching monogrammed pillows, quilted headboards and even a refurbished antique dresser. The families found the materials from a variety of places, from home good and craft stores to their own houses.

It took the girls and their families 7 hours to set everything up, which was less time than expected. When they posted a photo of the finished product on Instagram, it got nearly 2,000 likes combined in just two days.

The pair hopes the inviting space will help ease the stress of college.

"We knew school and living in a dorm was going to get stressful so we chose the blues and neutral to keep our room calm-feeling and we love it!" Goodson said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationback to schoolschoolcollegehobbieshometeenagersbuzzworthy
BACK TO SCHOOL
District preps kids, parents for back to school
Creative, inexpensive hacks to keep your classroom tidy
Clearing up common myths about back to school vaccines
What's the Deal: Bargain-busting back to school shopping hacks
More back to school
EDUCATION
NJ high school principal installs laundry room to fight bullying
Teachers donate sick days to help cancer patient
Colorado school district switches to 4-day week
Tips for stress free back to school shopping
More Education
Top Stories
Man killed in East Oak Lane trench collapse
Bodies of pregnant Colorado woman, 2 daughters likely found
Shark expert says not to worry about local swimming
Aretha Franklin, Queen of Soul, dies at age 76
Aretha Franklin's most iconic songs
Police identify suspect sought in SEPTA station stabbing
Fans excited to see rematch between Eagles and Patriots
Vatican condemns sexual abuse by priests detailed in Pa. grand jury report
Show More
Teen's dad accused of killing alleged bathroom creeper
2 thyroid medications recalled over ingredient concerns
Gov. Wolf tours Delco areas impacted by flooding
NJ high school principal installs laundry room to fight bullying
Woman killed on front porch of family member's West Phila. home
More News