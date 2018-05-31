Summer camp search is on for many parents

The end of the school year is almost upon us, which means that thousands of parents are formulating their plans for their kids for the summer.
For many young people, that means some kind of summer camp.
Kassandra Archer is searching for sow bugs in the pond at Silver Lake Nature Center in Bristol Township, Bucks County.
Once summer camp starts in late June, she'll have lots of little helpers.
"When they're here they have to interact with other kids, adults and try things that might be scary to them and that's how you grow as a human, to try things that scare you," said Archer.
One of the most popular things about Silver Lake Nature Center are the animals you can touch and hold. The camp director said even the kids that aren't too crazy about nature usually warm up to it by the time camp is over.
For something less woodsy, plenty of colleges offer summer camps like "Kids on Campus," run by Bucks County Community College for the past 40 years.
"Each camp is made up of three things, and it is really simple. It is content, process and product," said Rick Snyder of Bucks County Community College. "So they learn a little bit about something, they learn how to do something and of course they bring something home with them."
With options like drone-ology, musical theater and all kinds of sports, even the instructors have fun at camp.
"Basically the idea is to give a teacher the opportunity to do something they don't have time to do in the regular classroom," said Snyder. "Be creative. Something to share with kids."
If you are still searching for a camp for your kids, check with your local municipality. Many, including the City of Philadelphia, have their programs listed online.
The American Camp Association has a database of thousands of accredited camps, searchable by category and location.
