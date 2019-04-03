Talks resume in Community College of Philadelphia strike threat

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Talks have resumed between the Community of College of Philadelphia and its faculty and staff in hopes of avoiding a strike.Action News has learned negotiations resumed between the union and the community college Wednesday at 11 a.m.The union is seeking a new contract for 1,200 faculty and support staff.College president Donald Generals has said if a strike happens, they would try to still hold classes.However, he admitted he might have to suspend classes if not enough professors are present.