community college of philadelphia

Talks resume in Community College of Philadelphia strike threat

EMBED <>More Videos

Talks resume between CCP and faculty. Rick Williams reports during Action News at Noon on April 3, 2019.

Graduating students left in limbo as strike talks continue
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Talks have resumed between the Community of College of Philadelphia and its faculty and staff in hopes of avoiding a strike.

Action News has learned negotiations resumed between the union and the community college Wednesday at 11 a.m.

The union is seeking a new contract for 1,200 faculty and support staff.

College president Donald Generals has said if a strike happens, they would try to still hold classes.

However, he admitted he might have to suspend classes if not enough professors are present.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationphiladelphia newsphilly newsstrikecollegecommunity college of philadelphiateachersstudents
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY COLLEGE OF PHILADELPHIA
Strike threat looms at Community College of Philadelphia
Community College of Philadelphia staff, faculty rally ahead of potential strike
Union members at Community College of Philadelphia vote to strike
New report sheds sobering light on hunger on college campuses
TOP STORIES
Bullet strikes gas station worker's clothing during robbery
Southwest Airlines flight attendant serenades the mother of slain state trooper
Florida woman boldly rescues snake from beer can
Lenny Dykstra pleads guilty to running illegal rooming home in N.J.
Hit-and-run driver surrenders after slamming into 9-year-old
Philadelphia considering fee for driving in parts of city
Funeral held for slain N.J. college student
Show More
Police: U.S. tourist kidnapped in Queen Elizabeth National Park
Mom pries open cougar's jaws to rescue 7-year-old son
Model takes fashion week on in wheelchair in Denver
Jelly Belly offering beer flavored jelly beans
2 teens electrocuted while rescuing dog from California canal
More TOP STORIES News