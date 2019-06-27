Education

Target bringing back teacher discount on school supplies, clothing

Summer just got started but Target is already thinking about back to school!

The retail chain is bringing back their extra discount for teachers.

Starting July 13, Target is giving educators 15-percent off on school supplies, clothes and other back-to-school essentials.

That includes everything from the basic classroom needs to cleaning supplies and even playground equipment.

Teachers do need to get the coupon emailed to them and have a school ID when checking out.

To sign up for an educators discount go to Target.com/teacherprep.

The offer is valid until July 20.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationbusinessu.s. & worldshoppingteachersconsumertarget
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Prosecutors: Mother killed son because he was getting in way of affair
Hahnemann employees to protest closure Thursday
Democrats rail against economy-for-the-rich in first debate
Boy, 13 critically injured in Kensington house fire
Deputy recounts rescuing newborn left in plastic bag
Feathers ruffled over Frenchy's beach umbrellas
AccuWeather: Blazing Sun, Hot Afternoon Temperatures Today
Show More
Calif. woman, 21, killed in Bahamas shark attack
Shooting leaves 1 dead in Chester
Hainesport man accused of stealing $2.5 million for employer
2 injured after fire in Pine Hill
Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery to close after fire
More TOP STORIES News