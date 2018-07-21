Teacher discounts on back to school supplies are here

The lazy days of summer are soon coming to an end for teachers, so here's a few back to school discounts you can take advantage of.Get 15 percent off select classroom and storage supplies.There's a 10 percent in-store discount to schools, which means you have to pay with a check or credit card in the school's name.Join the free rewards program and receive a members-only savings, as well as two percent back in rewards.Enter the teacher appreciation sweepstakes through Monday, July 23 for a chance to win special savings, a free sample kit, and more.Enjoy 15 percent off in-store purchases when you show your school ID during checkout.Enjoy 15 percent off any full price item when you show your school ID.Enjoy 15 percent off full price items when you show your school ID.The store is offering a 15 percent off teacher discount.Enjoy 15 percent off all in-store items.------