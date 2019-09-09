Education

'I think she's coming now': Teacher gives birth to healthy baby girl at Denver middle school

DENVER -- A Denver teacher went into labor and gave birth on the sidewalk outside her school.

Lindsay Agbalokwu is a sixth grade English teacher at a middle school in the Denver Public Schools district.

She was not due until Sept. 17. She went to school and presented an award during a school assembly in the morning.

But soon she realized she needed to go to the hospital. However it was too late.

"Then all of a sudden, it was just so much pressure and pain, I was like, 'I think she's coming now! I think we need to just call 911,'" Agbalokwu told KMGH.

A fellow teacher and her principal put down a sleeping bag and started helping her. Firefighters soon arrived and finished the delivery.

"I just like randomly think about it and text my mom, 'I just gave birth on the sidewalk outside my school!' This is so crazy!" Agbalokwu said.

Her daughter, Zara, came into the world healthy and weighing 8 pounds 6 ounces.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationcoloradobirthteacher
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sixers forward Mike Scott gets in fight with Eagles fans
Woman killed while driving, crashes into Germantown home
Philadelphia police search for suspect in attempted abduction
Couple accused of spending $120K from accidental deposit
Here are the big takeaways from the Eagles win
Jackson's TDs burn Skins as Eagles rally for win
Jaguars lose Foles indefinitely, lose home opener to Chiefs
Show More
13-year-old boy helps solve 27-year-old cold case
Tennessee adds boy's t-shirt design to store after he's bullied
Firefighters pull man from Abington house fire
Pilot strike causes British Airways to ground nearly all flights
AccuWeather: Clouds, Some Sun, Spotty Shower Today
More TOP STORIES News