Upper Darby teacher offers resignation after racially-charged altercation; school board set to vote tonight

UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A middle school teacher in Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania has offered her resignation in the wake of a racially-charged altercation involving a parent in the school parking lot earlier this month, according to the Upper Darby School District. The school board is set to vote on the approval of that resignation on Tuesday night.On October 10, there was a minor car accident in the parking lot at Drexel Hill Middle School as a parent was dropping off his child.In a video, you can see the teacher, now identified as Renee Greeley, come out behind a truck several times as an altercation ensues with the parent."He and a teacher were involved in a car accident in the parking lot of Drexel Hill Middle School and that the teacher proceeded to make several racial and other derogatory remarks to him," said the Upper Darby School District in a statement following the incident.Greeley was placed on administrative leave after the initial incident. According to school documents obtained by Action News, Greeley offered her resignation on October 17, 2019.A meeting is set for 6 p.m. tonight at Upper Darby High School when the board will make a final decision on her employment status.