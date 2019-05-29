Education

Florida teacher writes 'WTF is this' on student's assignment

PANAMA CITY, Fla. -- A Florida mother is demanding her child's teacher be reprimanded for what she said was an offensive remark on a graded piece of homework.

Melinda Smith said her teenage son came home from school one day with "WTF is this? Absolutely no credit" written as part of the teacher's remarks on the student's assignment.

"I think for sure she needs to be reprimanded. I believe that something should be placed in her file," Smith said.

The teacher told the local news station WJHG that she did not want to respond publicly to the comment.

"Once we were notified, I notified district officials and our HR has been involved and they're currently investigating the situation," said Rutherford High School Principal Coy Pilson. "All of the teachers at Rutherford High School are caring, loving teachers and we're also human and so we make mistakes, but we understand that we are called to a high professional standard and when we make mistakes we try to correct those mistakes and move forward."

It is unclear if the school will take corrective action with the teacher whose identity is not being made public.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfloridaschoolteacher
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Severe weather brings down trees, power lines across region
Tornado Watches in effect for Pa., N.J. and Del.
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
'Suspicious death' under investigation at Atlantic City casino
EF2 tornado confirmed in Morgantown, NWS says
Tornado watch vs warning: What to do
Small aircraft crashes into ocean in Cape May
Show More
Body found inside trash can in Frankford
Pennsylvania trooper laid to rest in Bucks County
Search for Center City home invasion suspects
Man punched, robbed by 2 suspects in Olney
Philadelphia Fire vehicle strikes pedestrian in Center City
More TOP STORIES News