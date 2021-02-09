Philadelphia teachers, day care workers ready for CHOP vaccine program

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10322173" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Teachers and staff protested outside their buildings Monday, saying they feared the ventilation systems in the city’s aging schools were not sufficient to address the potential spr

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The news that educators will soon have access to the vaccine comes as a relief, not only to many school teachers but also those who work at day cares."I'm ready. I'm ready. I'm 100% ready for it," preschool teacher Lydia Rain said.Rain, however, is frustrated that she hasn't gotten a call back about receiving the vaccine."It should've happened a long time ago and I am not going to be cheering for the bare minimum which is getting vaccinated within a year of this whole thing happening," Rain said.Rain and her coworkers at The Giving Tree Day Care and Preschool in Center City have been back to work since July."The reality is that we are the people who are making it possible for all of the rest of the people to go to work," Rain said.There's some relief on the way.Children's Hospital of Philadelphia is working with the city to administer the vaccine at all public schools, charter, independent and parochial schools in the city.This includes childcare centers and pre-K providers."I think it's very important," parent Alexandra Mamolou said. "I'm actually a school counselor myself and it's so important for me to know my child is safe at day care and for me to also know that I can be safe when I'm going to work."The goal is to vaccinate teachers, principals, and staff, classroom aides as well as cafeteria workers."I think teachers and day care providers are essentially frontline workers and deserve to get the vaccine and be prioritized," parent Dan Zucker said.Zucker says he will be more comfortable once more people are vaccinated."It's a tricky time for everybody right now and there's always an underlying concern of catching COVID," Zucker said.