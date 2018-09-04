Union teachers for the Philadelphia archdiocesan high schools approved a new two-year contract on Tuesday.With the looming start of the school year, and the possibility of a teacher strike, the clock was ticking to reach an agreement.The vote means classes will start as scheduled on Wednesday.The previous contract expired last week, and both sides were negotiating throughout the Labor Day weekend.Back in 2011 halted talks resulted in a strike, and since then teachers had worked on one-year contracts.A strike would have impacted the families of some 11,000 students at 17 high schools within the Philadelphia archdiocese.------