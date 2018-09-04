EDUCATION

High school teachers in Philadelphia archdiocese approve contract; classes begin Wednesday

EMBED </>More Videos

Contract talks continue between Philadelphia Archdiocese, high school teachers' union. Annie McCormick reports during Action News at 4pm on September 3, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Union teachers for the Philadelphia archdiocesan high schools approved a new two-year contract on Tuesday.

With the looming start of the school year, and the possibility of a teacher strike, the clock was ticking to reach an agreement.

The vote means classes will start as scheduled on Wednesday.

The previous contract expired last week, and both sides were negotiating throughout the Labor Day weekend.

Back in 2011 halted talks resulted in a strike, and since then teachers had worked on one-year contracts.

A strike would have impacted the families of some 11,000 students at 17 high schools within the Philadelphia archdiocese.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationphilly newsphiladelphia archdiocesehigh schoolteachersunionsunion contract
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Philly public schools to dismiss early Wednesday due to heat
Early dismissal at 2 Cheltenham schools due to heat
Contract talks continue between Philly Archdiocese, teachers' union
5 tips for stress-free school lunches
More Education
Top Stories
All GoFundMe money is gone, attorney for homeless man says
Fmr. Philly cop charged with murder after Hunting Park shooting
Philly public schools to dismiss early Wednesday due to heat
REAL ID pre-verification begins in Pennsylvania
Ryan Howard officially retires with 'Thank You, Philly' letter
Chaos marks start of Kavanaugh confirmation hearing
Police: Man accidentally shoots himself in Gloucester Co.
Former Arizona U.S. Sen. Jon Kyl to replace John McCain
Show More
Driver arrested for fatal NE Philadelphia hit-and-run identified
'Cosby Show' actor Geoffrey Owens on 'job shaming'
Millville standoff ends after evacuations, man taken into ambulance
Police: Suspect sexually assaults woman in Newark home
AccuWeather: Heat Advisory Expanded and Extended
More News