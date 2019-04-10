Education

Teachers, students and parents fight to save Eastern Academy Charter School

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A contingent from Eastern Academy Charter was in Harrisburg on Wednesday fighting to save their school.

"We are going to fight because our young people are worth fighting for," said one staff member.

Action News was there as staff, students and parents boarded buses in the East Falls section of Philadelphia.

The former school reform commission voted not to renew Eastern's charter, meaning it is slated to close next year.

This group is appealing that decision and taking their case to state lawmakers today.

"It's a sense of family, sense of community, so to think they'd even close a school like Eastern when we're outperforming the district schools - it's mind-blowing," said Rhyn Frazier Joyner, Eastern Charter Academy Junior.

Eastern officials say they are successful in preparing their students for higher education or the workforce.
Related topics:
educationphilly newscharter school
