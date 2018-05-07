Teen accepted to 113 colleges, awarded $4.5M in scholarships

Seventeen-year-old Jasmine Harrison was accepted to 113 colleges and universities and awarded more than $4.5 million in merit-based scholarships.
With help from her school's faculty and her mother, she was able to apply to all those schools for just 135 dollars.
"When I got the first couple in the mail, I was like 'Well, this is really happening.' I didn't really think I'd be able to do that by myself." Harrison said.
Harrison plans to attend Bennett College in Greensboro on a full scholarship.
She plans to major in biology.
Harrison says she wants to become a neonatal intensive care nurse.
