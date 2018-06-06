SCHOLARSHIP

Chicago teen awarded $1.3 million in scholarships

EMBED </>More Videos

17-year-old Raven Galloway is readying for high school graduation with straight As across the board. (WLS)

Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WPVI) --
17-year-old Raven Galloway is readying for high school graduation with straight As across the board.

"There were a lot of late nights, very, very late nights trying to complete homework to the best of my ability," she reflected four years later.
WLS-TV reports, these top marks at Williams Prep School of Medicine earned her a jaw-dropping $1.3 million in combined scholarships for college. She celebrated this triumph with family, especially her mom and grandma-both of whom did not go to college.

"Just being able to share my experiences with them is good," Galloway said with grandmother Rosemary Carter at her side.

"I've prayed for her through this, I've prayed with her and it's just been such a tremendous experience for us all," Carter said, adding, "I teased her, 'you go to school seven days a week, don't you?'"

When I asked Williams Principal Dr. Jullanar Naselli and School Counselor Betsy Salomon-Auguste if there's anyone out there like Galloway, Naselli responded, "There is not."

The two mentors saw this early on.

"She is definitely a take charge, if nobody else is doing it I'm going to do it type of student," added Salomon-Auguste.

Galloway is president of her school's National Honor Society chapter, a school ambassador, and unofficial Williams Prep photographer! In addition to her school work, Galloway's been a part of three college prep programs on weekends and over the summer, all leading to the daunting college application process-and months spent on her essays.

"I like to read, a lot....I want a new generation of readers to feel how I feel when I read books, as if they are getting pulled by words into another world," she wrote in her final essay version.

After sending applications out, the letters started coming.

"Huge numbers that's coming out to after four years it's 70,000, it's over 100,000.... I even sat with her and was like 'ok, I'm going to say these numbers. You add them while I'm adding them to make sure we're both coming up with this number," recalled Salomon-Auguste with a laugh.

The duo's math adds up to $1.3 million from 10 schools and outside scholarships for Galloway alone.

Salomon-Auguste asks all seniors to apply for scholarships to help prepare them for their futures. Before this year, the most scholarship money ever collected by an entire Williams senior class was $5.5 million. Even when you take away Galloway's more-than-a-million dollar haul, the school had a record-setting year: more than $7 million dollars for just 30 students.

With plenty to pick from, Galloway chose Rhodes College in Memphis, Tennessee; the school offered her a scholarship of more than $50,000 a year. She plans to study psychology and English with tenacious curiosity.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationscholarshiphigh schoolcollegeIllinois
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SCHOLARSHIP
Kevin Hart gives $600,000 to scholarship fund
Big donation makes college more affordable for some local students
Dunkin Donuts awards 25 local students with college scholarships
Genetic heart disease ends career of Nittany Lions' Nana Asiedu
GSK awards Opportunity Scholarships
More scholarship
EDUCATION
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
Move-in day for thousands of students at Temple and Penn
Back-to-school: Three things kindergartners should know
Bensalem details school safety plans ahead of upcoming academic year
Philly guidebook for new teachers introduces slang, stresses relationship building
More Education
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News