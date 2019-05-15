Education

Teen's graduation cap honors school shooting victims

ASHVILLE, Ohio -- Graduation season is in full swing and social media is awash in images of graduation caps bearing inspirational quotes, jokes and thanks to mom and dad.

A soon-to-be high school graduate's cap is grabbing people's attention for a very different reason.

Gina Warren, 18, will graduate from Teays Valley High School in Ashville, Ohio, this weekend.

Warren's graduation cap pays homage to hundreds of students who won't ever get to walk across the stage.

Warren's cap is decorated with a QR code that, when scanned with a smartphone, sends users to a list of high school students killed in the U.S.

The list starts with victims of last week's shooting at a Denver-area high school and ends with the 1999 Columbine High School massacre. At the top of the list Warren wrote, "I graduated. These high school students couldn't."

Warren said her goal is to honor those killed in school shootings and keep their memories alive.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationschool shootingcolumbine school shootingparkland school shootinggraduationteen killedu.s. & worldteenagers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
Show More
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Woman and man hospitalized after shooting in Kingsessing
4 cars collide outside Channel 6 studios
'Armed and dangerous' pair wanted by N.J. State Police
More TOP STORIES News