Teen's graduation cap honors school shooting victims

ASHVILLE, Ohio -- Graduation season is in full swing and social media is awash in images of graduation caps bearing inspirational quotes, jokes and thanks to mom and dad.A soon-to-be high school graduate's cap is grabbing people's attention for a very different reason.Gina Warren, 18, will graduate from Teays Valley High School in Ashville, Ohio, this weekend.Warren's graduation cap pays homage to hundreds of students who won't ever get to walk across the stage.Warren's cap is decorated with a QR code that, when scanned with a smartphone, sends users to a list of high school students killed in the U.S.The list starts with victims of last week's shooting at a Denver-area high school and ends with the 1999 Columbine High School massacre. At the top of the list Warren wrote, "I graduated. These high school students couldn't."Warren said her goal is to honor those killed in school shootings and keep their memories alive.