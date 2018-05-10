It was Temple University's largest-ever graduating class.The Class of 2018 held their ceremony Thursday at the Liacouras Center in North Philadelphia.Erika Glasgow of Bensalem was among them."I'm feeling amazing. The day is finally here," she said.Temple's Class of 2018 included 10,073 graduates, more than 6,700 of them were undergraduates.Chris Lewis, who is heading to Los Angeles to pursue his career in music, exclaimed, "It's amazing. It's happy. I'm done. I'm done. Finally!"The class came from 96 countries, 48 states, and 52 Pennsylvania counties.Some graduates are still trying to determine their next step. For others, plans are in place.Glasgow said, "I'm a neuroscience major. I'm looking to do some research abroad."Meanwhile, Scott Edmunds of Kingston, Pa. said, "I'm staying for a graduate degree in jazz performance so I'll be here another two years."Honorary degree recipients included Philadelphia Tribune CEO Robert Bogle, Visit Philly CEO Meryl Levitz, and US Senator Cory Booker from New Jersey.Senator Booker told the graduates, "I want you to understand where your power is generated. It's not by what you do, but by who you are."The day was a joyful finale for what has been a difficult year for the student body. Six students have died this academic year, the most recent found dead last weekend.Glasgow explained, "The university has definitely done its part to make sure they give the resources that we need and make sure we all get to graduation."Through the ups and downs, these students say they are proud to be Temple Made.Jazzlynn Darden of Lancaster said, "It's opened up so many opportunities. It's so diverse here, and that's what I love."Samantha Peck of Upper Dublin Township said, "I love Temple. I've loved my four years here. Love my sorority, and now it's ending, but you're so proud of what you've done at the same time."Jeremy Rice of Montclair, NJ, added, "I'm happy to be done with work. Happy to be done with school. But I'm definitely going to look back and miss it."-----