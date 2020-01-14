Temple University's online MBA program drops in rankings after scandal

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two years after being kicked off a famed list, Temple University once again has a nationally ranked online business program.US News and World Report now ranks Temple's online MBA program at number 88, which is a steep drop from the number one spot it held in 2018.That year, Temple's Fox School of Business admitted to providing false data to secure the top rank.US News responded by dropping the program from its annual rankings. The longtime dean of the business school was also removed from his position