Tentative agreement reached to avoid strike at Community College of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A tentative agreement has been reached between the Community College of Philadelphia and the union faculty and staff members, union officials tell Action News.The agreement comes days after talks of a potential strike.Officials say they have been trying to make progress on a myriad of issues concerning a new contract for 1,200 faculty and support staff."It has to do with the workload of our faculty. It has to do with our class sizes. It has to do with the support services our students can get while they're here," said AFT Local 2026 co-president Junior Brainard.The back and forth between the two parties has been going on for three years now. At issue are demands by faculty for lighter class loads and high pay.The strike would have affected roughly 27,000 students.Details surrounding the agreement have not yet been revealed.