EDUCATION

Texas lawmakers push to extend the school year

EMBED </>More Videos

Texas lawmakers push to extend the school year

AUSTIN, Texas --
There's talk in Austin about extending the academic school year by at least one month.

KTRK-TV reports, lawmakers are crafting an education bill to change how the state funds schools. It includes allowing districts to add at least 30 days to the school year.

Several superintendents support the idea, saying it would give teachers more time to help students who struggle academically.

The plan also means there would be no summer school since regular classes will still be in session.
The plans are still in the discussion phase.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationschool budgetschoolu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Oklahoma lawmakers reject scholarship to help bullied children go to private school
Parent: Substitute teacher told child his athletic wear is 'prison attire'
Pa. school board discussing later start times for students
School Closings and Delays
More Education
Top Stories
Trump declares national emergency over border wall funding
Croydon man admits to murder of teen cousin
Husband accidentally runs over wife, killing her
Multi-million dollar drug bust in Kensington nets 11 arrests
Philadelphia City Council passes cashless store ban
Police interviewing 2 potential suspects in Smollett incident
Man accused of offering dog for sex to undercover cop
AccuWeather: Very Mild Today, Chilly Weekend
Show More
7-year-old writes goodbye message to parents during bomb threat
Fire damages beer store in Southwest Philadelphia
N.J. couple gives birth to three bundles of love on Valentine's Day
Chuck E. Cheese addresses conspiracy that they recycle pizza
Feds tell "Fresh Prince" star he can't copyright "Carlton Dance"
More News