U.S. & WORLD

Texas school principal stops giving 'birthday spankings'

EMBED </>More Videos

Texas school principal stops giving 'birthday spankings'. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on May 10, 2018. (WPVI)

A birthday tradition at a Texas school is causing quite a stir.

The school celebrates students birthdays with what they call "birthday spankings."

If you've never heard of this - on their special day, students are called into the principal's office to get a spanking. A playful hit for each year, a birthday pencil and a piece of candy.

However, those days are over at Alvord Elementary School after a few parents complained that it was inappropriate.

Most of the parents though say the kids love it, and it was a tradition in their small, close-knit town.

"I have been in the office and witnessed it when it happens. It's literally little love taps and the kids are actually asked do you want the birthday spanking or a hug or a high five," stated a parent who also said 95-percent of the children choose the birthday spanking.

Most of the parents also called the principal awesome.

While many are sad to see the spankings go, that principal says they will no longer be doing them because there are bigger issues to focus on.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationu.s. & worldbig talkersschoolbirthdayspanking
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Woman says she was fired from job for being pregnant
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
More u.s. & world
EDUCATION
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
Move-in day for thousands of students at Temple and Penn
Back-to-school: Three things kindergartners should know
Bensalem details school safety plans ahead of upcoming academic year
Philly guidebook for new teachers introduces slang, stresses relationship building
More Education
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News