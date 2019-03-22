Education

16-year-old Texas teen accepted to 9 law schools

EMBED <>More Videos

At just 16, Haley Taylor Schlitz has been accepted into nine law schools.

At only 16, a Texas girl has been accepted to nine law schools.

Haley Taylor Schlitz has narrowed it down to Southern Methodist University's Dedman School of Law.

Schlitz was a guest on Good Morning America Wednesday. She said she owes part of her academic success to being home schooled.

Schlitz said she switched from wanting to be a doctor to a lawyer so she can be an advocate for gifted students from traditionally neglected communities.

During her spare time Schlitz said she loves to read, write, draw and play video games with her brother.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
educationtexascollegeteen
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Nation's first supervised injection site may get a lease in Philly
Police impostors tie up victims, abduct woman in NE Phila.
Suspected case of mumps at Abington High School
US figure skater accused of slashing South Korean opponent
Fire at Philly airport parking lot damages 5 cars
Fishtown home damaged due to faulty construction collapses in rain
2 American soldiers killed in Afghanistan, US forces say
Show More
$1M Powerball ticket sold at West Deptford ShopRite
DNA website helps Del. woman meet sister for 1st time
2 tractor trailers crash on I-95, damage median
AccuWeather: Windy, Some More Showers Today
Mom to daughter as she's choked to death: It's 'OK to go'
More TOP STORIES News