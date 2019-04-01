Education

Texas teen gains acceptance to all 8 Ivy League universities

EMBED <>More Videos

Teen accepted to 8 Ivy League universities: Tamala Edwards reports on Action News at 4 a.m., April 1, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (WPVI) -- A Texas teen and his family are celebrating after the 17-year-old got accepted to 15 different colleges, including eight Ivy League schools.

For many studying can be a chore, but for 17-year-old Jeramy Botwe keeping his nose in the books earned the senior a 4.51 GPA.

"I want to follow premed track in college and I want to become a doctor," said Botwe.

The valedictorian of his class at Harmony School of Advancement will get the chance to pursue his dreams next fall.

Jeramy applied to 15 universities and he got into all of them, with 8 of them being Ivy League schools.

"It's a very surreal feeling, like to be accepted to all those colleges, it's a pleasure, it's an honor to be accepted to one ivy league , but to be accepted to all these different schools it's really humbling."

Harvard, Yale, Princeton, Columbia, Cornell, Brown... those are just a handful of the schools he has to choose from.

Now the big question is -- which school will he choose?

Botwe said he's not quite sure yet.

"It's a little scary, but I have my family keeping me grounded, I have God, I have friends," he said. "You don't have to be a perfect person, you don't have to be a genius, you just have to be willing to better yourself."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationcollegeteenu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
$35K reward offered in fatal shooting of Philadelphia police inspector's son
Father of slain SC student: 'I can't tell you how painful this is'
Chief: Ride-share mistake led to death of SC college student from NJ
Strike threat looms at CCP
Technical issue delays flights for multiple airlines
Car turned on side, 1 trapped after crash
AccuWeather: Sunny, Chilly Start To April
Show More
Video shows hit-and-run driver strike 9-year-old
WATCH: Harper homers again to lead Phillies' sweep of Braves
SWAT team surrounds Port Richmond home
Frankford crash ends with car on fire, person injured
Rapper Nipsey Hussle killed, 2 wounded in LA shooting
More TOP STORIES News