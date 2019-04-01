Texas teen gains acceptance to all 8 Ivy League universities

HOUSTON, Texas (WPVI) -- A Texas teen and his family are celebrating after the 17-year-old got accepted to 15 different colleges, including eight Ivy League schools.For many studying can be a chore, but for 17-year-old Jeramy Botwe keeping his nose in the books earned the senior a 4.51 GPA."I want to follow premed track in college and I want to become a doctor," said Botwe.The valedictorian of his class at Harmony School of Advancement will get the chance to pursue his dreams next fall.Jeramy applied to 15 universities and he got into all of them, with 8 of them being Ivy League schools."It's a very surreal feeling, like to be accepted to all those colleges, it's a pleasure, it's an honor to be accepted to one ivy league , but to be accepted to all these different schools it's really humbling."Harvard, Yale, Princeton, Columbia, Cornell, Brown... those are just a handful of the schools he has to choose from.Now the big question is -- which school will he choose?Botwe said he's not quite sure yet."It's a little scary, but I have my family keeping me grounded, I have God, I have friends," he said. "You don't have to be a perfect person, you don't have to be a genius, you just have to be willing to better yourself."