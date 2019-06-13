best of class

These are our Sheroes and Heroes

From Hollywood stars to historical figures to family and friends, the area's best and brightest dish on inspirational figures in their lives.


For more than 30 years, 6abc has coordinated The Best of the Class Event - a free daylong celebration of academic achievement inviting high school valedictorians from Philadelphia and Southeastern Pennsylvania, South Jersey and Northern Delaware. The 2019 Best of Class Event taping takes place Thursday, May 23rd, at Widener University.

The Best of Class 2019 special will air on 6abc on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 7 p.m. 6abc's Best of Class Special is hosted by Action News Anchors Brian Taff and Sharrie Williams.
