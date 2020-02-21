thon at penn state

THON dances into night two at Penn State University

By
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WPVI) -- THON 2020 is well underway at Penn State University as dancers hit the 30-hour mark late Saturday night.

It is the world's largest student-run philanthrophic event, raising money for pediatric cancer.

The event raised more than $10 million in 2019.

THON WEEKEND 2020 LIVESTREAM


Dancers are not allowed to sleep - or even sit down - during the 46 hour dance marathon.

Child cancer survivors and their families also participate along with the dancers.

EMBED More News Videos

Penn State students will be pulling all-nighters this weekend.



"I lost one of my childhood best friends to cancer when I was in high school," said Olivia Torres of Mays Landing, New Jersey.



On Friday night, we ran into Laura Bender and her family from Lancaster. In fact, we met Bender family last year.

Unfortunately, their daughter, Kimberly, has had cancer since she was 2 years old and THON has meant the world to them.

"The emotional support that the kids, how they just love our kids and all the kids in Four Diamonds. It's the silver lining," said Bender.

After hitting the half-way mark of the event, Sarah Fina is trucking on through.

"I have no pain right now," said Fina.

"I have a great support system," added Kerry Lyons.

Huntingdon Valley's own Regina Duesler is in charge of this year's event. She says the theme this year is "Journey Together."

"It really represents not only the journey that our families go through when they're diagnosed with cancer but the journey THON has gone through since it was founded 1973," said Duesler. "Now, 40 some years later we're raising over $10 million a year with over 16,000 volunteers."

The money raised benefits pediatric cancer patients and their families at the Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

The event has raised more than $150 million for pediatric cancer research.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationcharitycancerthon at penn state
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
THON AT PENN STATE
THON Weekend 2020, February 21-23
Bucks Co. students dance to fight childhood cancer
Penn State THON raises more than $10.6 million
2019 THON participants continue to dance the hours away
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
N.J. governor to undergo surgery for tumor on kidney
Triple shooting leaves 1 dead in Chester: Police
Roughly 20 displaced after raging fire in West Philly
Students throw birthday party for classmate struck by vehicle
Pilot in Kobe Bryant crash violated flight rules in 2015: Records
Modell's closing 24 stores including Center City location
Demolition begins on historic Philly church ravaged in fire
Show More
COLD CASE: Who killed Helene Dott?
Dog shot while attacking deer in Abington Twp.
Sanders wins Nevada caucuses, takes national Democratic lead
Pregnant woman killed, baby does not survive after Philly shooting
Man sentenced to 42 years in 9-year-old girl's stray-bullet death
More TOP STORIES News