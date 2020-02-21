THON kicks off Friday night at Penn State

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5120956" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood speaks about break in the cold case.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Participants will be dancing straight through Sunday as THON 2020 gets underway at Penn State University.It is the world's largest student-run philanthrophic event, raising money for pediatric cancer.The event raised more than $10 million in 2019.Dancers are not allowed to sleep - or even sit down - during the 46 hour dance marathon.Child cancer survivors and their families also participate along with the dancers."I lost one of my childhood best friends to cancer when I was in high school," said Olivia Torres of Mays Landing, New Jersey.Huntingdon Valley's own Regina Duesler is in charge of this year's event. She says the theme this year is "Journey Together.""It really represents not only the journey that our families go through when they're diagnosed with cancer but the journey THON has gone through since it was founded 1973," said Duesler. "Now, 40 some years later we're raising over $10 million a year with over 16,000 volunteers."Money raised benefits pediatric cancer patients and their families at the Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.The event has raised more than $150 million for pediatric cancer research.