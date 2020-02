EMBED >More News Videos Penn State Thon raises more than $10.6 million for pediatric cancer: Bob Brooks reports on Action News at 5 p.m., February 17, 2019

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Participants will be dancing straight through Sunday to raise money for pediatric cancer.It is the world's largest student-run philanthrophic event.The event raised more than $10 million in 2019.Dancers are not allowed to sleep - or even sit down - during the 46 hour dance marathon.Child cancer survivors and their families also participate along with the dancers.Money raised benefits pediatric cancer patients and their families at the Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.The event has raised more than $150 million for pediatric cancer research.