university of delaware

University of Delaware makes changes after increase of COVID on campus

By
NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- An increase in the number of COVID-19 cases has the University of Delaware making changes starting Thursday.

"In recent days, there has been a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases among students in the University of Delaware community.," the University wrote in a letter Wednesday.

Starting at 11 a.m. Thursday, until further notice, all food at campus dining halls will now be grab-and-go. Occupancy in the Trabant and Perkins student centers are reduced to 25%.

No guests are permitted in the residence halls.

All campus events should be held virtually; those that continue in person will be capped at 10 people.

Occupancy will be reduced to 25% capacity at the Carpenter Sports Building.

"Currently, the University is not making changes to classes, labs or research facilities, though this may be necessary in the future if the number of positive cases on campus continues to rise," the University said.

As for athletics, the University says it continues to operate in accordance with guidance from the state of Delaware and protocols established by the NCAA and Colonial Athletic Association (CAA). At this time, fans of all UD sports are not permitted to attend competitions.

Faculty and staff should continue their current working situation, whether that is on campus or remotely.

Students living on campus are required to participate in UD's COVID testing program every week. On-campus students receive a weekly email from "RLH COVID Testing," where they can access a link to make reservations at the UD testing sites in Harker ISE Lab or Clayton Hall. Testing is by appointment only. No walk-ups will be permitted.

Students living off-campus are encouraged to undergo weekly COVID-19 testing.

"If the number of cases continues to rise, however, the University will unfortunately need to implement additional restrictions to ensure the health and safety of our community," the University said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnewarkuniversity of delawarecollegecovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
UNIVERSITY OF DELAWARE
UDel student starts his own business during the pandemic
University of Delaware suspends 19 student-athletes for violating COVID-19 protocols
Hey Zenbo! Social robot teaches kids cybersecurity
Esports Arena opens at University of Delaware
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Car crashes through front of Target in Cherry Hill; 3 hurt
Wawa customers would get $9M in cash, gift cards in proposed settlement
Suspects wanted in brutal attack on Montco pizzeria owner
Researchers find worrying new coronavirus variant in NYC
Lady Gaga's dogs stolen in Hollywood; man walking pets shot
Girl, 16, dies after saving younger brother from frozen OH lake
'Call 911:' Pa. assault victim puts sign for help in window
Show More
Man fakes his own kidnapping to get out of work: Police
Police ID man arrested for rape inside bathroom in Center City Macy's
AC police help woman who had just delivered baby in vehicle
Teen receives over $1 million in scholarships
AccuWeather: Bright Today But Rain For The Weekend
More TOP STORIES News