Union tells Philadelphia school district teachers not to go into buildings Monday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The union representing teachers in the School District of Philadelphia is telling members not to go into the buildings on Monday over COVID-19 safety concerns.

Jerry Jordan, the president of the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers, sent an email to members Friday saying they "should not go into buildings on Monday, but should continue to work."

"I believe that you can do your job remotely," he continued.

Some 2,000 teachers were expected to return Monday to prepare for hybrid learning, which is set to start next month.

The union says there are still many unanswered safety concerns, including questions over the use of fans for ventilation, and the lack of vaccines for teachers.

Action News is reaching out to the school district for a response.

The school district previously said it has spent around $4 million in improving ventilation efforts, though the exact dollar amount spent on the fans wasn't made clear.

Jordan has invoked the union's previously agreed upon ability to call in a third-party expert to decide whether or not buildings are safe enough to return.

In Friday's email, Jordan said the union expects to hear from the neutral third party this weekend.
