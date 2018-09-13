U.S. & WORLD

University to send college acceptances through Instagram

University to send college acceptances through Instagram.

Apparently, getting a college acceptance letter in the mail, on a real piece of paper with an envelope and actual stamp, is about to become a relic.

At the University of Wisconsin, Green Bay, you will now find out you've been accepted on Instagram.

The university started sharing the good news with accepted applicants on Snapchat, and this year it's all about Instagram.

You can still ask for the snail mail, but so far a lot of prospective students have opted into Insta-acceptance.

Those students will find out on Saturday.

