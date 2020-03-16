University of Pennsylvania cancels on-campus commencement amid COVID-19

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The University of Pennsylvania says they are canceling this year's on-campus commencement and moving to a virtual ceremony amid the coronavirus outbreak."We cannot responsibly plan to bring thousands of people to campus for our traditional Commencement and Alumni Weekend in May," said Penn President Amy Gutmann, citing new social distancing guidelines released by the CDC.On Sunday, the CDC recommended no gatherings of more than 50 people for the next 8 weeks as health officials work to contain the COVID-19 outbreak."To protect the health of our graduates, their families, alumni, and faculty and staff of the University-our highest priority in the face of this unprecedented coronavirus pandemic-we are canceling this year's on-campus Commencement events and moving them to a virtual ceremony that will be broadcast online," added Gutmann.More details on the virtual commencement ceremony will be announced in the coming weeks.