Upper Darby police on alert following multiple school threats

UPPER DARBY TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Upper Darby remain on alert following multiple threats circulating on social media on Thursday.One threat prompted a brief lockdown at Upper Darby High School on Thursday morning, according to school officials.The lockdown was lifted at about 10:45 a.m. after officials said all students and staff were safe and secure.Police confirm more threats were made on Thursday night."Tonight we were made aware of another threatening message circulating on social media. We are working closely with UDSD to ensure everyone's safety. We will be at the school all day tomorrow out of an abundance of caution, just as we were today," said police.Police tell school officials that they cannot authenticate that there is a direct threat.Upper Darby High School will be operating on a normal schedule tomorrow, October 4.