school lockdown

Upper Darby police on alert following multiple school threats

UPPER DARBY TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Upper Darby remain on alert following multiple threats circulating on social media on Thursday.

One threat prompted a brief lockdown at Upper Darby High School on Thursday morning, according to school officials.

The lockdown was lifted at about 10:45 a.m. after officials said all students and staff were safe and secure.
Police confirm more threats were made on Thursday night.

"Tonight we were made aware of another threatening message circulating on social media. We are working closely with UDSD to ensure everyone's safety. We will be at the school all day tomorrow out of an abundance of caution, just as we were today," said police.

Police tell school officials that they cannot authenticate that there is a direct threat.

Upper Darby High School will be operating on a normal schedule tomorrow, October 4.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationupper darby townshipschool lockdownschool lockdownschoolsocial mediathreat
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SCHOOL LOCKDOWN
3 injured when worker strikes power line while drilling in Northeast Philly
Teen arrested after lockdown at Winslow Township High School
Police: Student brought loaded gun to School of the Future
Lockdown lifted at Frances E. Willard elementary school
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'I can't find my daughter': 911 call released in search for Dulce Maria Alavez
Atlantic City mayor resigns after pleading guilty to wire fraud
Toddler confronts mom for mocking Eagles chant
Vaping danger: Teen says vaping destroyed his lungs
Delaware baby's hysterical laugh while learning alphabet goes viral
2 dead after using suspected fentanyl-laced meth
Grandma fights back against carjackers in Houston
Show More
2 arrested in connection to Delco Wawa robberies
James Franco's ex-students sue alleging sexual impropriety
Tamron Hall gets candid about new show, how Temple University made her 'tough'
Car barely misses man as it plows into office in NY: VIDEO
Accused ringleader in GoFundMe scheme faces more charges
More TOP STORIES News