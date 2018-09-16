EDUCATION

Upper Perkiomen High School reopens Monday on two-hour delay following mold issue

Upper Perkiomen HS reopens Monday following mold remediation: Christie Ileto reports on Action News at 6 p.m., September 16, 2018

Classes at Upper Perkiomen High School will resume Monday, September 17, on a two-hour delay, as officials said the building passed air-quality tests on Sunday.

The two-hour delay is only for the high school; the other schools in the district will be operating according to their regular schedules.

Officials said the two-hour delay is to give teachers in the high school building time to ready their classrooms after a week of mold remediation throughout the building.

Officials from the Upper Perkiomen School District said they first discovered surface-mold inside the high school over summer break and quickly hired property restoration professionals to clean it up.

The problem is that the lingering heat and humidity, coupled with an antiquated HVAC system in parts of the building, led to a reappearance, primarily in the gymnasium.

Superintendent Dr. Alexis McGloin said the goal is to clean things up and hopefully make sure it doesn't happen again.

"It's not in any of the walls, it's not in any of the ventilation, but we really feel like we've got to get in there and change out some of our ducts and then just do a hard clean of the classrooms because we want to get rid of anything that might exist," McGloin said last week.

Classes at Upper Perkiomen High School were cancelled as clean-up crews were on the scene the entire week.

Four of those five days will have to be made up. As a result, class will be in session during a few upcoming holidays, including Election Day and November 19 and 20, which were initially a part of Thanksgiving break, as well as Martin Luther King day.

We spoke with Upper Perkiomen High School students and parents who say they really hope this is the end of the school's mold issues.

"I know a lot of people who have been sick. I've been sick," said student Aiyi Young. "You don't know if that's the cause of it, but it makes you wonder."

