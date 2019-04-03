U.S. Army puts local students to test with training course

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WPVI) -- The U.S. Army visited this Philly high school and put students to the test!From 7:30am to 1:30am, hundreds of students filled the gymnasium at School of the Future for the U.S. Army's High School Challenge. It reaches many schools across the nation and landed in our backyard today!They tackled obstacle courses such as the "Board Walk" and the "Air Lift," all while learning how the Army means much more than combat.Some students were even compelled to register for the Army with the assistance of many recruiters on the premises.