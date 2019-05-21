US Naval Academy freshmen complete annual Herndon Monument climb

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WPVI) -- Mission accepted. Challenge complete. The U.S. Naval Academy Class of 2022 took on the annual Herndon Monument climb.The 1,000 or so freshman, known as Plebes, formed a human pyramid around the 21-foot granite obelisk to get to the top.They had to knock off a cup and replace it with a hat, but it was no easy task. The monument was covered with vegetable shortening, butter and oil.The climb took one hour, five minutes and five seconds. Last year, it took two hours.The U.S. Naval Academy says after the successful completion of the climb, the freshmen are no longer called Plebes. They take on the title of Fourth Class Midshipmen.