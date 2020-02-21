Education

University of Southern California offering free tuition to students from families making under $80K

LOS ANGELES, California -- The University of Southern California announced Thursday that it will phase in free tuition for students from families with an annual income of $80,000 or less, and homeownership will not be used to determine a student's financial need.

"We're opening the door wider to make a USC education possible for talented students from all walks of life," USC President Carol L. Folt said in a statement. "This significant step we are taking today is by no means the end of our affordability journey."

The changes will be phased in beginning with first-year students entering USC in the fall of 2020 and the spring of 2021, the university said.

According to Folt's statement, USC will increase undergraduate aid by more than $30 million annually. When fully implemented, the expansion will allow the university to provide stronger financial assistance to more than 4,000 students every year.

About one-third of the fall 2020 and spring 2021 entering class are expected to benefit from the increase in financial assistance.

"With this new initiative, we will be even better positioned to recruit students from all backgrounds and strengthen the USC experience for everyone," said Charles F. Zukoski, the university's provost.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationlos angeleslos angeles countytuitioncollegeu.s. & worldusc
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Delaware Co. student among 2 fatally shot at Mississippi college
Mumps case confirmed at middle school in Mercer County
Person found inside burning car apparently shot in head: Police
Woman sitting on her stoop dies following quadruple shooting
Warning about Cash App debit card scam
Homicide suspect wanted in Chester
Juvenile could face charges for throwing rocks at cars in NJ
Show More
$3M scratch-off lottery ticket sold in Bucks County
School bus, 2 vehicles involved in serious crash in New Jersey
Philly police officer helps educate her district about black history
2 arrested on drug, gun charges in Delaware
Missing 15-month-old girl hasn't been seen in two months
More TOP STORIES News