KINDERGARTEN

VIDEO: Kindergartners start each day with handshakes

EMBED </>More Videos

Kindergarten class starts day with handshakes. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on May 30, 2018. (WPVI)

A handshake is a simple gesture, but a kindergarten teacher in Texas hopes it will make a big impact on her students.

Every day, teacher Ashley Colton Taylor picks a greeter to welcome each student with a handshake and a smile before entering the classroom.

Some even decide to welcome their fellow students with a hug.

Taylor believes starting the day with a friendly greeting will help teach her students compassion and respect for one another.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
education6abc Communitykindergartenschoolchildren
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
KINDERGARTEN
Back-to-school: Three things kindergartners should know
N.J. enacts law requiring recess for students in grades K-5
Dad walks son to kindergarten in 2004, to college in 2017
Little graduates getting a big opportunity
Bucks County boy teaching classmates to choose kindness
More kindergarten
EDUCATION
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
Move-in day for thousands of students at Temple and Penn
Back-to-school: Three things kindergartners should know
Bensalem details school safety plans ahead of upcoming academic year
Philly guidebook for new teachers introduces slang, stresses relationship building
More Education
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News