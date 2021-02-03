Villanova University sees spike of COVID cases on campus

VILLANOVA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Villanova University is warning students to be COVID-cautious as cases spike at the school.Less than a week into the new semester, university officials said 186 students have tested positive.Villanova warns if the trend continues, the school may need to revert to all-remote instruction.In a letter sent to students on Tuesday, the university said, "We have had three consecutive days of 60 or more positive COVID-19 cases on campus, which is very concerning. We need to alter our course immediately to ensure that we will not need to disrupt the semester."The letter continued, "One week into the spring semester we have more than 50% of the total number of positive cases we had in the entire fall semester. These numbers are not sustainable."Campus officials said contact tracing has shown the cases come primarily from social activity - "even small gatherings."The letter read, "There is no indication of a single event, or one type of event, leading to the current increase in positive cases."The school advised students to interact with only a very small number of people, maintain at least six-feet of physical distance from everyone, limit close contacts, and wear a mask at all times "even when you are in a room alone on campus.""We must reduce the spread of the virus. Despite the challenges that winter weather and more time indoors may bring, it's time to double-down. We can do this again, but only with each person's active participation," the letter said.