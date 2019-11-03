Volunteers give back to Blankenburg Elementary School

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- On a brisk Saturday morning this past October, hundreds of volunteers came to a West Philadelphia elementary school to serve their community and give back.The volunteers renovated the gym, library and offices, plus created dozens of inspirational murals at Blankenburg Elementary School.Volunteers also created a new "Zen Room" where students will be able to spend some quiet time.This Wells Fargo Signature Day of Caring was organized by the educational support non-profit City Year."We partner in 19 schools throughout the community, 250 Ameri-Core members serving as tutors mentors and role models in grades 3 through 9, helping our students achieve through literacy and math, social emotional learning and attendance," said Executive Director of City Year Philadelphia Darryl BundridgePrincipal LeAndrea Baltimore-Hagan was thrilled for the resources and the help."Our school hasn't gone through this kind of love in years," said Baltimore-Hagan. "This day means they aren't just leaving the physical love. The students will be able to feel it as they are walking into the building."Wells Fargo also donated $170,000 dollars to the school for future supplies and up keep.