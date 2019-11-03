PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- On a brisk Saturday morning this past October, hundreds of volunteers came to a West Philadelphia elementary school to serve their community and give back.
The volunteers renovated the gym, library and offices, plus created dozens of inspirational murals at Blankenburg Elementary School.
Volunteers also created a new "Zen Room" where students will be able to spend some quiet time.
This Wells Fargo Signature Day of Caring was organized by the educational support non-profit City Year.
"We partner in 19 schools throughout the community, 250 Ameri-Core members serving as tutors mentors and role models in grades 3 through 9, helping our students achieve through literacy and math, social emotional learning and attendance," said Executive Director of City Year Philadelphia Darryl Bundridge
Principal LeAndrea Baltimore-Hagan was thrilled for the resources and the help.
"Our school hasn't gone through this kind of love in years," said Baltimore-Hagan. "This day means they aren't just leaving the physical love. The students will be able to feel it as they are walking into the building."
Wells Fargo also donated $170,000 dollars to the school for future supplies and up keep.
Volunteers give back to Blankenburg Elementary School
PHILLY PROUD
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News