Washington Twp HS delays start of hybrid learning again

WASHINGTON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- In-Person learning at Washington Township High School in Gloucester County, New Jersey has been delayed again.Students were to begin reporting to the school on Thursday, but on Wednesday school officials say several students and one staff member have tested positive for Covid-19.Over the weekend the district says several students attended a party without wearing masks or practicing social distancing which caused the first delay.On Wednesday, Superintended Joseph Bollendorf sent a letter to parents that reads, in part "Within in the past 24 hours the District has been made aware of positive COVID-19 cases involving one staff member and several students at the high school. Our nurses, along with the Gloucester County Department of Health, are in the midst of a large-scale contact tracing effort to help determine the route of infection and to identify and quarantine close contacts who may have been exposed. This takes time and cannot be completed in advance of school opening tomorrow."