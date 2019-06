6abc's Best of the Class 2019

Keynote Speakers

The Pressure of Accomplishment

My Goals and Future plans

Biggest Issues facing your generation (Gen Z)

Expand your Bubble

Social media posting and privacy

Who are your Sheroes & Heroes?

For more than 30 years, 6abc has coordinated The Best of the Class Event - a free daylong celebration of academic achievement inviting high school valedictorians from Philadelphia and Southeastern Pennsylvania, South Jersey and Northern Delaware. The taping takes place Thursday, May 23rd, at Widener University. The Best of Class 2019 special will air on 6abc on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 7 p.m. 6abc's Best of Class Special is hosted by Action News Anchors Brian Taff and Sharrie Williams. McClatchy trains clients on leadership, performance and work/life engagement. His book is called "Decide: Work Smarter, Reduce your Stress and Lead By Example." Visit Alleer.com to hear more from Steve. The Philadelphia native has performed magic in 25 countries around the world, and even performed for former President Barack Obama at the 44th Presidential Inauguration! Visit randyshine.com to learn more about Ran. Dr. Julie Wollman, the President of Widener University and members of the The Widener University Robotics & Engineering Team. Hear what these top students think of the recent "Varsity Blues" elite college admissions scandal. The accomplished students discuss what it takes to be #1 in their class! What are the career aspirations of the Best of Class 2019. What issues concern this group of Generation Z Students? The most diverse and inclusive graduating class. Local graduates discuss the importance of diversity and inclusion in today's world. How will these valedictorians expand their horizons next year! What is Gen Z's relationship with social media today. From Hollywood stars to historical figures to family and friends, the area's best and brightest dish on inspirational figures in their lives.