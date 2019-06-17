Education

6abc's Best of the Class 2019

Program airs on 6abc on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 7:00 pm
For more than 30 years, 6abc has coordinated The Best of the Class Event - a free daylong celebration of academic achievement inviting high school valedictorians from Philadelphia and Southeastern Pennsylvania, South Jersey and Northern Delaware. The 2019 Best of Class Event taping takes place Thursday, May 23rd, at Widener University.

The Best of Class 2019 special will air on 6abc on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 7 p.m. 6abc's Best of Class Special is hosted by Action News Anchors Brian Taff and Sharrie Williams.


Keynote Speakers
Steve McClatchy, Trainer and New York Times Bestselling Author
Ran'D Shine, Magician and Motivational Speaker
Widener University
The College Admission Scandal
The Pressure of Accomplishment
My Goals and Future plans
Biggest Issues facing your generation (Gen Z)
The most diverse and inclusive graduating class
Expand your Bubble
Social media posting and privacy
Who are your Sheroes & Heroes?
