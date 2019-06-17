6abc's Best of the Class 2019

The Best of Class 2019 special will air on 6abc on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 7 p.m. 6abc's Best of Class Special is hosted by Action News Anchors Brian Taff and Sharrie Williams.
Keynote Speakers
Steve McClatchy, Trainer and New York Times Bestselling Author
McClatchy trains clients on leadership, performance and work/life engagement. His book is called "Decide: Work Smarter, Reduce your Stress and Lead By Example." Visit Alleer.com to hear more from Steve.
Ran'D Shine, Magician and Motivational Speaker
The Philadelphia native has performed magic in 25 countries around the world, and even performed for former President Barack Obama at the 44th Presidential Inauguration! Visit randyshine.com to learn more about Ran.
Widener University
Dr. Julie Wollman, the President of Widener University and members of the The Widener University Robotics & Engineering Team
The College Admission Scandal
Hear what these top students think of the recent "Varsity Blues" elite college admissions scandal.
The Pressure of Accomplishment
The accomplished students discuss what it takes to be #1 in their class!
My Goals and Future plans
What are the career aspirations of the Best of Class 2019.
Biggest Issues facing your generation (Gen Z)
What issues concern this group of Generation Z Students?
The most diverse and inclusive graduating class
Local graduates discuss the importance of diversity and inclusion in today's world.
Expand your Bubble
How will these valedictorians expand their horizons next year!
Social media posting and privacy
What is Gen Z's relationship with social media today
Who are your Sheroes & Heroes?
From Hollywood stars to historical figures to family and friends, the area's best and brightest dish on inspirational figures in their lives.