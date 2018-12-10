EDUCATION

Wharton professor: Straight A's don't lead to career success

EMBED </>More Videos

Straight A's not the best goal, says Wharton professor. Report from December 10, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Should you push your child to get straight A's?

A recent New York times op-ed, written by Adam Grant, Professor of Psychology at Wharton, seeks to change the notion that perfect GPAs lead to more successful lives.

"If they make one tiny mistake, if they get a B plus or maybe even a little bit worse, they feel like their lives are over," Grant said.

Grant argues important skills - like creativity and leadership - aren't tied to a report card.

"If your goal is to get straight A's, you spend so much time studying that you haven't built your leadership skills, your experience of collaboration, and over time, those skills become increasingly important," Grant said.

The author of 'Originals' says students should study less and embrace those extracurricular experiences, even take a class outside of their comfort zones.

"Even if you feel like you underachieved a little bit at school, that could actually prepare you to overachieve in life," Grant said.

Some readers disagree with Grant's take. One writing: "It's possible that you're overgeneralizing about a students and the faculty who teach them."

Another adding, "This (piece) is not only simplistic and filled with inaccurate stereotypes, but it reeks of privilege."

ABC News spoke with a group of college students to find out how important academic excellence is to them:

"I think if I was going directly into the job market, it would be different. Because I am going to stay in academia, I need to focus on my GPA and try to get the highest one possible and straight A's are an important part of that," senior Jessica Lang said.

"We also are kind of in an environment where people do strive for A's and there is that pressure and it's kind of hard to ignore it," junior Minah Suh said.

Grant adds, "I don't think it's necessarily the case that everyone is automatically going to expect you to have perfect grades in order to give you a shot."

To read Grant's essay, visit The New York Times' site.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationphilly newsuniversity of pennsylvaniastudentscollege
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Student walks stage for graduation despite spinal injury
Broward County school pulls quiz with question about Parkland school shooter
Nebraska principal on leave after banning Christmas decorations
6abc Internship Opportunities
More Education
Top Stories
Massive 5-alarm fire under control in Overbrook, 50 evacuated
Chopper 6 Video: Multi-alarm fire in Overbrook
Malcolm Jenkins: Replay officials should 'stay off the bottle'
Sonic employees accused of lacing kid's meal with ecstasy
Nuns accused of embezzling money from Catholic school
iPhone box found near victim in Germantown deadly shooting
Driver hits cyclist in Lower Moreland Twp.
Defeated in Dallas: Eagles fall to Cowboys in OT
Show More
Plane makes emergency landing on N.J. golf course
Ariana Grande announces 2nd Philly show in 2019
Willey family determined to rebuild popular Willey Farms
Man charged $1K for Burger King penny Whopper deal
2 dead following 2 shootings in SW Philadelphia
More News