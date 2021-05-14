Education

What does the CDC's new mask guidance mean for schools?

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The CDC's announcement eliminating most mask mandates for fully vaccinated people means there's no federal mandate for schools.

But it's unclear what that means for students.

The Philadelphia Federal of Teachers union has released a statement saying, "We will evaluate the guidance for how it will apply to school settings, and how it might apply especially in younger grades where students are not yet eligible for vaccination."

In Montgomery County, Springfield Township School District officials are also reviewing the new guidance.

"What we do know is the number one goal for us is for families to be confident to have their children in school, so that will be a major factor in any decision," said Dr. MaryJo Yannacone, the superintendent with the school district.

SEE ALSO: Pennsylvania will follow CDC's mask guidance for fully vaccinated residents
Some feel a little uneasy about the new guidance.

"We'll probably still continue to wear our masks. We're going to make sure that we're safe," said Jade Howard of Oreland.

The CDC says state, local and business rules must be observed.

And the new guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters.

Pennsylvania has said it will follow the CDC's recommendation.

The Philadelphia Health Department has not made a decision at this time.

