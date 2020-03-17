Coronavirus

WHYY expanding educational programming for kids amid coronavirus school closures

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia's public broadcasting station is trying to make the long days home with kids a bit easier for parents and caretakers.

WHYY's main channel, 12.1, will now be expanding their educational programming from 6am to 6pm.

Previously, children's programming stopped at 3pm.

Though many of the shows will be for kids two through eight, WHYY has plans to expand.

"Starting next week, we're going to be taking our secondary channel, that's 12.2 on your TV dial, and air content that specifically ties to what kids in the School District of Philadelphia would be learning if they were in school," said Craig Santoro, Director of Educational Programming.

There's more content online through PBS Learning Media, along with lessons plans that you can get for free to keep your kids engaged in learning and occupied over the next couple of weeks.

ONLINE RESOURCES:

WHYY.org

WHYY.pbslearningmedia.org
