Education

Woman given 3 days to live at birth graduates Medgar Evers College

BROOKLYN, New York City -- In a sea of graduates, there's one who is easy to overlook...if only for her stature.

But Nekhidia Harris is a force, and on Wednesday, she graduated Medgar Evers College with honors and took a beautiful walk across the stage at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

When Harris was born, doctors gave her three days to live. Now, she'll turn 25 in October.

Harris was born with many issues, including brittle bones, and she's undergone numerous surgeries and had dozens of fractures.

She's about the size of a toddler, but nothing breaks her spirit -- and she uses her brain as her height.

Harris already has a non-profit that she uses to motivate others with disabilities. But her energy alone can do just that.

Next up for her is a Masters program at York College.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnew york citybrooklyneducationsocietygraduation
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sporadic explosions rattling neighborhoods in Northampton County
AccuWeather: Scattered Storms Tonight, Warm and Humid
Radnor school teacher charged with sexual assault
Philly couple tired of urine bottles being thrown at home
Guilty plea in crash that killed 5 N.J. family members in Delaware
Police: Woman found dead near river along Kelly Drive
Fatal construction accident on Northeast Extension near Lansdale
Show More
New energy added to Juneteenth celebration
Mysterious Dominican Republic vacation deaths under investigation
Panel: Governor's staff botched sex assault claim response
4 people hurt after scaffold collapses in Burlington County
Arrest made after stabbing on Rehoboth Beach boardwalk
More TOP STORIES News